A woman faces a felony obstruction charge after sheriff's deputies say she was hiding a man in the attic of her residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brieanna Nicole Hunter, 20, was found hiding in the attic of her home at 331 Alfred Ave. on Monday with 35-year-old Cody Christopher Ball. Deputies were looking for Ball on felony failure to appear warrants. Law enforcement officers had warned Hunter she would be charged if she was hiding him. Hunter was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on Tuesday. Ball was being held on $12,000 bond.