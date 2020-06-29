A Gadsden, Alabama woman remained in Floyd County Jail on Monday morning on a $5,700 bond after an arrest Saturday on drug and shoplifting charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Susan Rochelle Lett, 36, was arrested after stealing $356 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Redmond Circle. Police also found synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine in her vehicle.
Lett is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine. She is also charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and giving a false name to police. Lett originally identified herself using her sister's name during her arrest.