Police: West Rome woman charged with criminal damage to property Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Aug 30, 2022 A West Rome woman was charged Monday with felony second degree criminal damage to property.According to Floyd County Police reports:Lanetka Tel Maria Chambers, 29, was charged with felony damage to property for an incident that occurred Aug. 16 at a residence on Tamassee Lane in West Rome. She was released on bond Monday.