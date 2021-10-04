After being stopped in Cave Spring in reference to a domestic incident, a Gordon County man fled from Cave Spring police around 1 a.m. Sunday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Lynn Brown, 46, of Resaca, drove into Alabama going upwards of 80 miles per hour. After he was apprehended, police found meth and marijuana in his possession.
He is charged with felony fugitive from justice, meth possession, fleeing from police, misdemeanor reckless driving, drug related objects possession and marijuana possession.
Brown was also being held for the Randolph County Sheriff's Office in Alabama on unspecified charges.