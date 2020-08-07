A Thompson man remained in jail without bond Friday morning after police say he traveled to Floyd County for sex with a child, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Matthew Gagliani, 48, made contact online with someone he believed to be under the age of 14. He engaged in graphic description of sex acts with the individual and later traveled to Floyd County to meed the person.
During his arrest, Gagliani was found with drugs in his possession, as well as more drug later during the booking process at the jail.
Gagliani is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement, obscene internet contact with a child, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with drugs. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and driving on a suspended license.