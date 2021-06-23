A Nashville, Tenn. man arrested on Hicks Drive on a probation warrant was also found with a small amount of methamphetamine when searched at the Floyd County Jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Joe Ellis, 48, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, crossing the jail guard line with drugs and probation violation.
Police were called to Home Depot on Hicks Drive concerning a man holding a cardboard sign who appeared to be homeless on Thursday afternoon. When the Rome Police Department officer arrived, he recognized Ellis and remembered that Ellis had a probation warrant.
Ellis was arrested and when searched at the jail deputies found the baggie of meth.
He remained in jail Wednesday without bond.