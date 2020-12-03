A pair of Rome teenagers remained in jail on $3,500 bonds Thursday morning, accused of having drugs on a high school campus, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dylan James McFry, 18, and Cody Layton Rhodes, 17, were arrested Wednesday morning at Model High School, 3252 Calhoun Road. McFry had a glass smoking device and a small amount of marijuana, while Rhodes had digital scales, a marijuana grinder and two THC cartridges.
McFry is charged with felony possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, along with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Rhodes is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.