Police: Suspect fled at 110mph

A Rome man led police on a high-speed chase after an attempted traffic stop for running a stop sign early Monday morning, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Chance Dalton Beam, 23, was charged with felony fleeing police officers and misdemeanor speeding, obstruction, running a stop sign and driving with a suspended license.

Beam "drove at speeds of 110 mph" while fleeing the traffic stop before police caught him; he then refused to get into rear of patrol vehicle. Beam is being held without bond.