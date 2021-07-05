While executing an arrest warrant on Craton Road, Floyd County sheriff's deputies found meth and marijuana in a Silver Creek man's house, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On June 15, John Bolivar Spratling, 53, sold another person's vehicle for $2,500 without the person's permission.
When deputies came to arrest him Friday night, they found meth, less than an ounce of marijuana and a glass smoking device. They also found a 9mm handgun -- Spratling is a convicted felon.
During the arrest, Spratling resisted deputies and had to be forcefully removed from his vehicle.
He is charged with felony theft by deception, meth possession, firearm possession by a convicted felon, misdemeanor obstruction, marijuana possession and drug related objects possession.
He was held on a $10,100 bond Saturday morning.