Floyd County police are asking for help from the public in connection with an investigation into the activities of a Rome man suspected of trying to form illicit relationships with children online.
Christopher Minter, 28, of a Melton Avenue address is accused of forcibly assaulting one juvenile and trying to lure another on social media. He is being held without bond on charges of rape and obscene communication with a child.
According to the Floyd County Police Department release:
Melton was arrested at his home in West Rome by investigators on April 16 after warrants were signed by a Floyd County magistrate that allege criminal conduct from March.
Floyd County Police investigators were referred the initial case by the Rome Police Department after details revealed Minter allegedly befriended a teen walking down the road in March. The suspect and victim began communicating on social media and one day she again asked for transportation. Minter agreed and took the 16-year-old victim to a location where he forcibly raped the teen.
Prior to knowing about the sexual assault, police investigators had already been in contact with Minter online, when he popped up on social media and began engaging an officer who represented herself as a 14-year-old child.
Minter immediately questioned her age and pushed a sexually charged conversation. Investigators allege that Minter insisted on meeting the child to engage in sex acts at her home. He then instructed “the child” to delete all of her messages.
Police are concerned about the pattern of simultaneous conduct with separate young victims who were unrelated, and are asking for assistance from the public.
If anyone has information about Minter or the pair of investigations, please contact detective@floydcountyga.org or call investigators at 706-235-7766.