Police seek help identifying burglar

A Twickenham resident is safe after discovering a burglar creeping through his house Friday afternoon. Police are now looking for a suspect in that incident and are requesting surveillance footage from residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.
The incident occurred around noon at 116 Margo Trail, which is located in the Twickenham subdivision off of Chulio Road. The 20-year-old resident heard a noise on glass outside and while investigating the sound he observed a slender black male youth in his home. The victim retreated to a room and locked the door to wait for police.
The suspect left before police arrived. A small amount of jewelry taken during the incident but the burglary is still under investigation.
Floyd County Police Department is requesting that residents in the area check their surveillance cameras between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday Jan. 8 for anyone suspicious in the area.
The police department is a partnering agency with Neighbors app by Ring and video can be shared through the app or by messaging Investigator Sgt. Jordan Clayton at claytonj@floydcountyga.org or 706-252-4219.