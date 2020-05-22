Police are asking residents in the area of State Line Baptist Church on Blacks Bluff Road to stay inside as officers search the area for a man who led them on a chase through western Floyd County earlier Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Officers are looking for a white male, 6-foot tall and around 180 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a baseball cap with a bandanna around his neck after he ran into the woods following a car chase.
“We don’t want to put the public in any danger,” Fincher said. “With a person running from police, you never know what frame of mind they are in so we are asking residents to not to approach him if they see him and contact 911.”
The man was determined to be driving a purple Ford Mustang that came back stolen from Marietta.
According to scanner traffic, officers chased the car south on Ga. 100 and west on U.S. 411 before continuing into Alabama, where Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to deploy spike stripes in an effort to stop the vehicle.
The chase turned back toward Floyd County along County Road 22, which turns into Blacks Bluff Road SW at the state line. The suspect bailed out of the car somewhere before State Line Baptist Church, 8536 Blacks Bluff Rd. SW, and ran into the woods.