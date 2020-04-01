The U.S. Secret Service is seeing an increase in stimulus fraud after Congress passed a large COVID-19 relief package.
A notice from the Rome Police Department shared the warning that scammers are using a variety of ways to steal personal information.
In one instance, they're using spoofed email addresses posing as U.S. Treasury officials requesting that the victim provide personal identifying information, so that they can receive their share of the stimulus.
Other than via email, criminal actors are contacting people through tests or robocalls and other messaging platforms. They'll send links directing a person to a website, which will then prompt the potential victim to enter personal or other sensitive information such as bank account numbers, email addresses and passwords.
Foreign partners are also seeing an uptick in COVID-19 stimulus relief fraud. The U.S. Secret Service anticipates instances of similar fraud affecting U.S. citizens in the coming weeks.
The method is the same, a person will receive a text message directing them to a link. Once they reach the link, they are prompted to enter a variety of personal data.
The U.S. Secret Service is stressing that someone seeking information about the stimulus program should contact the specific government agency via its website for guidance. That information is published on government websites.
During this time, authorities are asking the public to be vigilant when providing any personal or other privileged and protected information.
Please remember these simple rules for the stimulus package:
- You do not have to apply for the stimulus.
- The government already has your information via tax returns.
- The government will NEVER call, email or text and ask for your personal. information or for you to verify your personal information.
- Do not send money in exchange for the promise of money.
- When in doubt use the guidelines above to verify.