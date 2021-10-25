The Rome Police Department released a PSA Monday warning citizens of a phone scam.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the department was notified of phone calls coming from the police department's number, 706-238-5111. The scammer claims to have a misdemeanor warrant out on whoever answers the call and demands the warrant to be paid or police will arrest them.
"This is a scam," Burnett said. "The Rome City Police Department does not call citizens asking for payment of citations or issuance of warrants. Rome Municipal Court mails letters to persons who may have missed their court date. If anyone receives a phone call similar to this you should immediately hang up. Do not give the caller any personal information."
The practice called "spoofing" is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity, according to the FCC.