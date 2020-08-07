A Rome woman remained in jail Friday morning on a $3,500 bond following a felony drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Barbara Ann Baird, 59, was arrested at a residence on Wingfield Street early Friday morning in relation to an incident in early June when Baird was found in possession of several Oxycodone pills wrapped inside a plastic baggie as the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Baird is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.