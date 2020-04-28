A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning on drug charges following an incident at the Redmond Regional Medical Center emergency room.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brooklyn Nicole Babb, 22, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Monday when she was found to be in possession of heroin, a straw and a piece of aluminum foil with suspected drug residue on it. She was observed smoking heroin in the ER restroom.
Babb is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, and reckless conduct. She is also charged with a felony probation violation.