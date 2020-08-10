Jacqueline Laquan Mitchell

A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Monday afternoon, accused of cutting another female on the face back in April.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jacqueline Laquan Mitchell, 51, cut another woman with a razor blade on the nose, upper lip and shoulder back on April 6 at an apartment on E. 15th Street.

Mitchell was apprehended during a traffic stop Saturday evening Spring Creek Street at East 14th Street. She was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to have a warrant related to the incident.

Mitchell is charged with felony aggravated assault.

