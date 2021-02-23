A Rome woman was taken to jail after being found in possession of a stolen automobile at a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard Monday morning.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Emily Louise Fowler, 36, was arrested by Rome police at the Fairbridge Inn just after 9 a.m. Monday.

At the time she was taken into custody she was also in possession of a Floyd County employee's identification card.

Fowler was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and a felony probation violation along with a misdemeanor for theft by taking.

