A Rome woman was taken to jail after being found in possession of a stolen automobile at a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard Monday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emily Louise Fowler, 36, was arrested by Rome police at the Fairbridge Inn just after 9 a.m. Monday.
At the time she was taken into custody she was also in possession of a Floyd County employee's identification card.
Fowler was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and a felony probation violation along with a misdemeanor for theft by taking.