A Rome teenager is facing felony charges after police say he stole items and put them online for sale, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Julion Frank Mazzo, 17, entered a locked storage container on Couper Street back on Sept. 29 and took several items without permission. He then listed an aluminum camper shell, laser level, stud gun, two oak planks, a 30 gallon pressure washer and cart, as well as miscellaneous types of iron on Facebook Marketplace for sale.
The total value of the items was $8,350. Mazzo is charged with felony theft by taking and second degree burglary.