A pair of Rome residents remained jailed on multiple drug charges Tuesday afternoon following arrests on Old Rockmart Road.
Bobbi Lynette Jones, 48, and Randy Lee Marsh, 56, were arrested Monday afternoon near the railroad tracks after police found them with methamphetamine.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects. Jones is additionally charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and a probation violation.
Jones remained jailed Tuesday without bond, while Marsh remained jailed on a $7,900 bond.