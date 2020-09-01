A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning after a warrant arrest led to additional drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Cedric Orrin Mills Sr., 62, was stopped while walking through the Royal Inn Parking lot, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., Monday after being recognized by police for having a failure to appear warrant.
Mills had less than an ounce of marijuana, two Tramadol pills, an unknown substance and what an officer suspected to be heroin. He is charged with felony failure to appear, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.