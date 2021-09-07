A Rome man is accused of resisting Rome police officers when being arrested on a DUI charge near the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Robin Street early Tuesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Quentin Antonia Mallory, 43, was pulled over by police around 2 a.m. Tuesday after doing a U-turn across all the lanes of traffic on Martha Berry Boulevard. During the stop Mallory turned his stereo up loud and got out of his blue Lexus ES300 to begin talking on the phone. The officer reported a strong smell of alcohol on Mallory's breath and stated that Mallory "continued to ignore my commands" when asked to get off the phone.
The police conducted a field sobriety test, which Mallory failed, and then attempted to handcuff him. They scuffled and fell to the ground. At that point, two police officers held Mallory and the officer reported he warned Mallory that he would tase him.
"I tased him and he put his hand behind his back and we were able to put him in handcuffs," the report stated.
Mallory remained in jail without bond on Tuesday morning on felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and probation violation charges. He is also charged with misdemeanor DUI, simple battery against a police officer and failure to obey a traffic control device.