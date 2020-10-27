A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $5,200 bond, accused of hitting a woman in the face in front of small children, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Andrew Fowler, 46, struck a woman in the face causing swelling and bruising to her eye and forehead at an Old Dalton Road address Monday afternoon with a 3-year-old and an infant present.
Fowler is charged with two felony counts of cruelty to children, as well as misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.