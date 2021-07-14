A Rome man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he stole a disabled adult's debit card and then withdrew $476.46 in cash without permission, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tyler Eugene Garner, 22, of Rome was arrested at his home on Rising Fawn Trail and charged with felony financial transaction card forgery, financial transaction card theft and exploitation of a disabled adult. He also faces a misdemeanor theft by taking charge.
Garner was held without bond on Wednesday morning.