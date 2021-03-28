A Rome man is facing kidnapping charges after allegedly holding a woman and child against their will and then taking the woman's vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Aaron Lee Reynolds, 30, of Lindale was arrested Friday by Rome police after a traffic stop on on North Edenfield Ridge.
He took a woman's vehicle and held both the woman and her daughter against their will for an undisclosed amount of time. Reynolds also is accused of attempting to run from police following the traffic stop.
He is charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, felony motor vehicle theft and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
He also faces a misdemeanor simple battery charge.