A Rome man who allegedly put a gun to a woman's head for several hours and threatened to shoot her has been jailed on multiple charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Dylan Akins, 32, was arrested by police at his home on Fosters Mill Road Monday night and charged with felony aggravated assault
A warrant for his arrest claims he put a shot gun to victims head for an extended period of time on August 9
Akins is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats and acts along with false imprisonment.