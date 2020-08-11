A Rome man who allegedly put a gun to a woman's head for several hours and threatened to shoot her has been jailed on multiple charges, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Matthew Dylan Akins, 32, was arrested by police at his home on Fosters Mill Road Monday night and charged with felony aggravated assault

A warrant for his arrest claims he put a shot gun to victims head for an extended period of time on August 9

Akins is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats and acts along with false imprisonment.

