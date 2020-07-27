A Rome man remained in jail Monday afternoon on a $16,700 bond, accused of possessing fake cash and drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Andrew Richards, 20, was found in possession of four counterfeit $100 bills during the execution of a search warrant. He was also found in possession of two baggies of marijuana, a vape pen containing THC oil and a smoking device containing THC wax.
Richards is charged with felony second degree forgery, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession, use of drug related objects and driving without a license plate.