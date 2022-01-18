Police: Rome man gave fake ID to Driver Services By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 23-year-old Rome man is accused of presenting a Department of Driver Services examiner with a faked driver's license as proof of his identity, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jerrodrick Quintel Marbury is charged with felony first-degree forgery. He is accused of attempting to pass the fake ID on March 24, 2021. He remained in jail on Tuesday on $3,500 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Inmate captured after walking off from Floyd County Jail detail Parts of Floyd, Polk see snow; beware black ice Monday morning Winter weather forecast still up in the air for Floyd County, impact expected further east Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists