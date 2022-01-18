A 23-year-old Rome man is accused of presenting a Department of Driver Services examiner with a faked driver's license as proof of his identity, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jerrodrick Quintel Marbury is charged with felony first-degree forgery. He is accused of attempting to pass the fake ID on March 24, 2021. He remained in jail on Tuesday on $3,500 bond.

