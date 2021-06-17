A Rome man was arrested in Chattooga County after fleeing from a traffic stop late Wednesday on Martha Berry Highway, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terrance Jermaine Osborne, 43, is charged with felony fleeing from law enforcement officers as well as several marijuana charges. He also faces numerous traffic violation including aggressive driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and reckless driving.
The report stated Osborne initially refused to exit his vehicle and then fled the stop. Once stopped police found several baggies of marijuana in the vehicle.
He remained in jail on Thursday on $16,700 bond.