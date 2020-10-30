A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Georgia Loop One and Sanders Avenue after he reportedly drove a stolen vehicle while intoxicated and hit two other vehicles.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After he was involved in a wreck with two other vehicles, Mibzar Maquito Perez, 20, went out into the roadway and tried to fight other drivers and bystanders who pulled over to help with the wreck. After Floyd County police arrived on scene, Perez refused to cooperate, threatened to beat and kill the officer and got back into the vehicle and drove away.
Perez is charged with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, hit and run, DUI and driving without a license. He remained in jail without bond Friday morning.