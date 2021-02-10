A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly choking and assaulting a woman her North Rome home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Jamaican Malik Mitchell, 21, entered the woman's home and attempted to take their daughter. The woman informed Mitchell he had no parental rights concerning the child and he struck her when she attempted to stop him.
Once he recovered from getting sprayed in the face with pepper spray, he attacked her again and began to choke her.
Mitchell is charged with felony aggravated assault, first degree burglary and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree.