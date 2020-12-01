A Rome man remained in jail on a $7,900 bond Tuesday morning after a traffic led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Jordani Orellana-Deleon, 19, was pulled over on Broad Street at East 3rd Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Monday for a window tint violation when police found two THC vape pen cartridges along with a small amount of marijuana and a digital scale.
While at the jail, Orellana-Deleon tried to abandon a baggie of cocaine at the nurse station. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession or sale of marijuana and crossing state/county guard lines with drugs.
Orellana-Deleon is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and a window tint violation.