After attacking women who were visiting a fellow church member, a Rome man is accused of attempting to break down that church member's door, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail reports:
Adrian Adonis Smith, 35, is charged with felony second-degree criminal damage to property and fugitive from justice. He also faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
Three women from the Church of Latter Day Saints on Garden Lakes Parkway went to visit a fellow church member on West Eighth Avenue on Wednesday. during that visit Smith "took an interest" in one of the visitors and continually interrupted their visit.
When they went to leave Smith attempted to block the women and, after an argument, grabbed one by the throat. Another of the women broke the hold and knocked him out of a screen door. He lunged at her and she sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.
The women left, but Smith later began attempting to break open the resident's door in order to attack her. She called police and Smith was arrested. The report stated Smith had done approximately $1,200 in damage to the door and frame.