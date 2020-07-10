A 40-year-old Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon on drug and gun charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Williams, a convicted felon, was arrested during a traffic stop near the Huddle House, 299 Sunset Drive, after he was found to have drugs, a firearm and multiple drugs in his possession.
Williams is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, and a safety belt violation and purchase or sale of marijuana.