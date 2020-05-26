A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday on a $6,000 bond, after police say they found him with drugs and a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desmion Deaundre Diamond, 28, a convicted felon, was arrested on South Broad Street just before midnight Monday after providing false information to officers when found to be in possession of a firearm.
After arriving at the jail, an x-ray machine revealed Diamond had marijuana in his back pocket.
Diamond is charged with felony possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a crime, and crossing the guard line with contraband. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and giving false name and date of birth to police.