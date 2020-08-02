Floyd County police officers arrested a Rockmart man on South First Street on charges of aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Douglas Lee Sanders, 57, of Rockmart, made contact on the internet with a person he believed was a girl under the age of 16. He sent a picture of his genitals to the person and asked if they would send nude pictures as well. He traveled to Floyd County to meet the person and engage in sexual acts with them.
Sanders also is charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and using computer services to entice a child. He remained in jail with no bond Sunday.