Among seven people arrested in a multi-agency child pornography sting this week was a youth minister who Floyd County police say was actively victimizing a child in his care and creating explicit videos.
Austin Wray Perkins, 25, is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail on charges of felony aggravated child molestation as well sexual exploitation of children.
As part of that arrest on Wednesday police rescued a minor who they say was being victimized by Perkins.
"The child had no family or support and had been taken in by (Perkins) for care," FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said. "The juvenile who was rescued by police was living with (Perkins) who was coaching the child about how to act in videos and also engaging in acts of child molestation."
The next step in the investigation FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said is to reach out to the church to find if there are more victims.
Among the files confiscated, Fincher said there were graphic images and videos involving children between two and 12-years-old. Some of the content seized by police was created locally as well as others distributed worldwide through social media as well as online chat groups and messenger application. Each time those child pornography files are shared, those children are re-victimized, police said.
"These were innocent children in a bad place," Fincher said. "We're going to try and get them help in the best way we can."
Two days, 21 locations investigated, seven arrests
Along with Perkins, six other people were arrested around Floyd County in the two day child pornography sting conducted by the Floyd County Police Department in partnership with the U.S. Secret Service and Georgia Bureau of Investigation in an operation dubbed Spring Cleaning
Tyler Antonio Johnson, 22, sent four sexually explicit images of several minors to other people over a social media app to people in November 2021. He's charged with felony computer pornography and was released on bond Wednesday.
Jackie Steve Autry, 65, is charged with felony sexual exploitation of children and possession of controlled substances after Floyd County police found sexually explicit images and videos of a minor, as well as a glass pipe with suspected meth were found in his possession. Autry was held on a $15,000 bond Thursday.
Richard Alan Castleman, 26, of Cave Spring, was arrested at his Fincher Street home and charged with felony computer pornography after Floyd County police officers found a sexually explicit video of a minor on his phone. He was released on $15,000 bond.
Jason Michael Gass, 27, was arrested at his Kingston Avenue home after Floyd County sheriff's deputies found over an ounce of marijuana, THC oil, smoking devices and sexually explicit photographs of minors. Gass is accused of using a social media app to receive and exchange several files of child sexual abuse. The pornography found was between the dates of August 20 to August 22, 2021.
Gass is charged with felony computer pornography, felony marijuana possession, THC oil possession and misdemeanor drug related object possession. Gass was released on $15,000 bond Wednesday.
Joab Hayden Stewart, 24, is charged with sexual exploitation of children after Floyd County police found sexually explicit materials featuring minors. He was released on bond Wednesday. Stewart was released on $15,000 bond.
The seventh person arrested in the investigation was a 16-year-old juvenile. Their personal information or charges have not been released.
Investigators say additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues this week.
The investigation
The two day investigation was a federal, state and local law enforcement partnership between the FCPD, GBI and U.S. Secret Service Cyber Crime Taskforce which included two investigators from the Cobb County Police Department.
Seven members of that taskforce were able to perform on the spot examination of computers, phone and gaming devices to retrieve evidence in hours that normally would have taken days or weeks.
"The Secret Service examined 13 items of digital evidence while on location with investigators totaling five terabytes of data," Fincher said. Overall, 26 items in total were collected and are being reviewed with another five terabytes of data.
"There's a lot more data than there was five or ten years ago," U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Steven R. Baisel said. "If you printed out on paper one terabyte it would fill the back of a semi-truck."
Baisel said potentially millions of files of child pornography were confiscated and the task force is going to keep on looking for others creating, downloading and distributing child pornography.
He then directed a statement at those who are continuing to produce and download child pornography.
"You're going to get caught," Baisel said. "We're actively pursuing this."