Rome Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Jefferson's restaurant, 340 Broad Street just before 10:00 Friday night. When police arrived they could not find anyone who may have been hit by the gunfire.
According to Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett:
People on the scene told police they believe the shots came from a black vehicle occupied by two or three men. The car apparently circled the block near Jefferson's two or three times prior to the incident.
Burnett said there were a number of juveniles that had been walking around the area and "it appears as though the shots fired were directed at them."
There was no evidence that anyone was hit, no indication as to how many shots may have been fired and no shell casings. People told officers the car from which the shots were believed to have been fired left the area in the direction of Turner McCall Boulevard.