A probationer who had failed to report an aftercare class in June remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon following a rearrest during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Tyrone Elridge Dublin, 47, of Rome, tossed cocaine on the ground during a Thursday arrest in the parking lot of Big H gas station and gave a false name and birth date to police.
Dublin is charged with felony possession of cocaine and violation of probation. He is also charged with misdemeanor giving false information to police, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving without a license, a window tint violation and abandonment of dangerous drugs.