A group of people connected to Quran Shaheed McCain’s string of felony insurance fraud incidents were arrested Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jim Franklin Miller, 25; Jordan Gapail Ferguson, 31; Debron Ricardo Woodard, 32; and Ashley Nicole Blake, 32, were passengers with the 24-year-old McCain during several false injury claims.
McCain is facing several counts of felony insurance fraud and making false statements to law enforcement as well as aggravated assault. He is accused of striking vehicles, or causing vehicles to strike him, and then filing false injury claims against the drivers’ insurance over a four year period.
The first one occurred on Sept. 29, 2017, at the intersection of North Elm Street and Shorter Avenue.
Miller was a passenger on June 29, 2018, when McCain struck a 2015 GMC Terrain with his 2003 Infiniti G35. Both men then gave false statements to law enforcement, as well as an investigating insurance carrier, to obtain benefits from the insurance policies. McCain also claimed injuries and sought treatment at Floyd Medical Center.
On July 29, 2019, McCain was a passenger in a 2006 BMW driven by Woodard. While driving along Shorter Avenue near Kirton Street, he applied the brakes hard enough to cause a 2013 Toyota Sienna to strike the BMW from behind.
Woodard and McCain then made false statements to the police and insurance carriers to collect the benefits. The two also claimed to have injuries from the wreck when reporting to the insurance carriers, but told officers they had no injuries.
On Aug. 2, 2020, McCain intentionally caused a wreck by striking another vehicle at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and North Elm Street. McCain, Ferguson and Blake made false statements about the wreck to both law enforcement and insurance carriers to gain benefits. They also claimed injuries from the wreck in order to collect money and caused over $500 worth of damage.
On Dec. 22, 2020, McCain struck another vehicle at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Horse Leg Creek Road. McCain and Ferguson again made false statements to law enforcement and insurance agents in order to gain benefits.
On Jan. 7, Ferguson and McCain made false statements to law enforcement and an insurance carrier about a hit and run wreck involving a tour bus at the intersection of Second Avenue and West Third Street.
Miller was with McCain again on Feb. 24 at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Marigold Road. McCain struck a vehicle with intent to cause a wreck and both men made false claims to police and insurance carriers in order to gain benefits and collect money. McCain caused over $500 worth of property damage during the wreck.
On May 30, McCain caused another vehicle to strike his 2008 Nissan Altima in order to claim insurance fraud. McCain, Ferguson and Blake each made false reports to law enforcement and insurance carrier in order to gain benefits.
Miller is charged with two counts of felony false statements and writings and two counts of misdemeanor false reporting of a crime.
Ferguson is charged with four counts of felony false statements and writings and two counts of misdemeanor false reporting of a crime.
Blake is charged with two counts of false statements and writings and two counts of misdemeanor false reporting of a crime.
Woodard is charged with two counts of felony insurance fraud, two counts of false statements and writings in matters of government, misdemeanor reckless conduct and false report of a crime.
McCain is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, eight counts of insurance fraud, two counts of false statements and writings, first degree criminal damage to property, two second degree criminal damage to property, three misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and two counts of false report of a crime.