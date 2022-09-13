Police: North Rome man broke into Floyd CCA Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A North Rome man was charged with breaking into the Floyd County College and Career Academy on Monday night.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Christopher Robert Suits, 44, "busted out a window, dumped property out in the science lab, urinated on the floor and stole a jacket."Suits is charged with felony burglary and theft by taking as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass and disruption of public schools. He is being held without bond as of Tuesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. Armuchee man sentenced to 5 years in prison for injuring, shutting dog in dumpster Former Polk County sheriff’s deputy charged with cruelty to children, resigns Meth trafficking, weapons charges filed after shots fired report at Minshew Road home Police: 2 Cobb Sheriff's deputies killed Thursday night while serving warrant Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories High School Boys' Golf: Tjoa's 63 paces Cedar Falls at Brown Deer 47 min ago Wichita high school students will have to pass through metal detectors to get to class 48 min ago Wichita may decriminalize small-time marijuana possession under City Council proposal 48 min ago Una bebé dejó de respirar en un vuelo de Spirit Airlines a Orlando. Una pasajera corrió en su ayuda 48 min ago Recordando a Lucy, la estudiante de Lourdes que murió trágicamente mientras paseaba en bote 48 min ago Depredador sexual fue visto hablando con niños. La policía de Broward busca víctimas potenciales 48 min ago Stevensville Scarecrow Festival set for Oct. 7-8 48 min ago Parade of Homes opens doors to Cedar Valley's new construction, remodeled homes Thursday through Sunday 48 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Aragon police chief suspended pending investigation, Rome PD investigating Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. House explosion in Cedartown neighborhood injures 2 $160 million technology center with 1.56 million square feet under roof proposed for southern Gordon County. Latest Region Stories High School Boys' Golf: Tjoa's 63 paces Cedar Falls at Brown Deer 47 min ago Wichita high school students will have to pass through metal detectors to get to class 48 min ago Wichita may decriminalize small-time marijuana possession under City Council proposal 48 min ago Una bebé dejó de respirar en un vuelo de Spirit Airlines a Orlando. Una pasajera corrió en su ayuda 48 min ago Recordando a Lucy, la estudiante de Lourdes que murió trágicamente mientras paseaba en bote 48 min ago Depredador sexual fue visto hablando con niños. La policía de Broward busca víctimas potenciales 48 min ago Stevensville Scarecrow Festival set for Oct. 7-8 48 min ago Parade of Homes opens doors to Cedar Valley's new construction, remodeled homes Thursday through Sunday 48 min ago