An Ashburn, North Carolina, man remained in jail without bond Monday morning, accused of traveling to Floyd County for sex with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Curtis Cox, 39, contacted someone online he thought was under 16 years old, had sexually graphic conversations, sent nude photos of himself and requested nude photos in return. During his arrest, Cox gave Floyd County police officers falso personal information.
Cox is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene material to a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, electronic enticement of a child, and misdemeanor giving false information to a law enforcement officer.