A Rome motorcyclist who was being stopped for a traffic light violation fled from officers, resulting in a short chase and several felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Earl Edwards, 34, was stopped near the intersection of Calhoun and Burton roads around 1 a.m. Saturday.
He is charged with the felonies fleeing and attempting to elude officers and reckless driving.
Edwards also faces misdemeanor charges of improper lane change, failing to maintain a lane, stop sign violation, operating a motorcycle without a shield, driving on a suspended license and a headlight violation.