Police chased a Marietta man from a road check in Chattooga County, through Floyd County, before arresting him at the Bartow County line near Ga. 140 and Old Dalton Road, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Patrick Bernard Burris, 31, told officers he fled from the road check in Chattooga because he thought there was a warrant for his arrest.

He is charged with misdemeanor failure to obey traffic control devices, passing in a no passing zone, passing on shoulder of roadway, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.

Burris was being held for the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office Monday.

