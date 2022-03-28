Police: Marietta man fled in Chattooga, into Floyd By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Mar 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police chased a Marietta man from a road check in Chattooga County, through Floyd County, before arresting him at the Bartow County line near Ga. 140 and Old Dalton Road, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Patrick Bernard Burris, 31, told officers he fled from the road check in Chattooga because he thought there was a warrant for his arrest.He is charged with misdemeanor failure to obey traffic control devices, passing in a no passing zone, passing on shoulder of roadway, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.Burris was being held for the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges COLUMN: As a society are we emotionally ready for a Buffalo Wild Wings? FCSO sergeant charged with theft, violating oath of office Man accused of Floyd carjackings charged with murder in Bartow County Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists