A Rome man who was observed firing a handgun at the end of a cul-de-sac on Jewell Drive in Rome face multiple charges after the incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Jermaine Montgomery Jr., 21, was arrested at a location on Honeysuckle Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon. Police say a witness observed Montgomery firing the weapon indiscriminately at the end of the cul-de-sac.
When police confronted Montgomery as short time later, they found a handgun under the front passenger seat of his vehicle and a bag of marijuana in his jacket pocket.
Montgomery is charged with a felony for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a felony probation violation. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.