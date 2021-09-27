A Rome man was arrested in East Rome on multiple drug charges after he reportedly threw an unlabeled bottle of Oxycodone pills out the window of a moving vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Geoborus Markale Harper, 32, also had Ecstasy pills in a clear plastic baggie during his Saturday arrest on Holly Street.
He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of intent to distribute drugs, misdemeanor abandonment of dangerous drugs and drugs not in original container.
Harper was held without bond Monday.