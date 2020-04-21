A Cartersville man who allegedly took a taxi home after breaking into cars in an Adairsville neighborhood was in jail Tuesday with a bond set at $1,500.
According to the Adairsville Police Department and Bartow County Jail records:
Ashton Lee Robertson also gave his name to the taxi driver, who was tracked down by police through security camera footage. He is charged with felony entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft.
Robertson stole a handgun and sunglasses from a vehicle in a neighborhood off Triangle Lane after rummaging through several cars and pushing over a basketball goal. He also told the taxi driver that he had gun magazines, apparently in conversation during the ride, and she told police she thought she could hear him unloading them in the back seat.
The owner of the handgun reported the theft to Adairsville police on Sunday morning and gave them his home security camera video footage of the area. It shows a taxi dropping off a man just before 5 a.m., the man going through several vehicles and another taxi coming to get him about 7 a.m.
Police contacted the second driver, who said she took the man to a home in Kingston. After determining who he was, police obtained warrants for Robertson.
Cartersville police arrested him early Monday at a motel in the city. Detectives with the Adairsville department were able to recover the stolen gun.