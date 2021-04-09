An investigation that led to undercover purchases of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine landed a Rome man in jail without bond on multiple drug charges Friday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Edward Pollard III, 35, sold meth and synthetic marijuana to a confidential informant at Crane Street Park and an address on Maple Street in November 2020.
Pollard faces three felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of sale of meth, two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute, one count of possession of a controlled substance near a park, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and a felony probation violation.