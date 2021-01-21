A Rome man faces a felony forgery charge after reportedly signing a false name to a traffic ticket in March, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Damato Baltimore, 30, faces several misdemeanor charges including possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving a false name or date of birth to a law enforcement officer and contempt of superior court regarding the non-payment of child support.
The felony accusation stems from an incident at 131 Dodd Blvd. on March 29. Baltimore was transferred to Floyd County Jail from Paulding County Jail on Wednesday and is being held without bond on another undisclosed charge in Chattooga County.